Ed Sheeran to play 2nd show here, on Nov 12, after first show on Nov 11 is sold out

SINGAPORE - British singer Ed Sheeran's show here on Nov 11 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium sold out all tickets on Thursday morning (May 11) in only 40 minutes, and show promoter AEG immediately announced ticket sales to his second show, to be held on Nov 12, have begun at 11am.

Tickets cost from $148 to $248 at Sport Hub Tix and SingPost.

Sheeran's world tour, which includes more than 40 dates across four continents, kicked off in Europe this March before going on to South America, Australia and Asia.

Related Story Fans of British singer Ed Sheeran queue overnight for tickets to his concert here in November