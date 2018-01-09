Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift no match for Greatest Showman soundtrack

LOS ANGELES (NYTimes) - On Sunday night, the P.T. Barnum biopic The Greatest Showman won a Golden Globe for best original song.

On Monday, the soundtrack hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart.

The Greatest Showman, which has been climbing the album chart steadily for the past month, reaches No. 1 this week with the equivalent of 106,000 copies sold in the United States, according to Nielsen. Of those, 78,000 were sales of the complete album.

It is the first soundtrack to top the chart in almost a year, since Fifty Shades Darker last February.

The Greatest Showman album features songs written by the team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land), performed by a cast including Hugh Jackman and Keala Settle, who sings the Golden Globe-winning song This Is Me.

Also this week, Ed Sheeran's ÷ holds at No. 2, and Taylor Swift's Reputation fell two spots to No. 3.

G-Eazy's The Beautiful & Damned is in fourth place while Kendrick Lamar's Damn. rose four spots to No. 5 in its 38th week on the chart.