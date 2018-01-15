Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa up for top Brit Awards

LONDON (AFP) - Ed Sheeran's latest bestselling album will vie with four debut offerings at this year's Brit Awards, including one by breakthrough pop star Dua Lipa.

Sheeran, whose "Divide" was the fastest-selling album ever for a male solo artist in Britain, is nominated in the best solo artist and best album categories at the Feb 21 awards.

Dua Lipa has five nominations including best British female solo artist, where she will battle it out against 2015 winner Paloma Faith, rapper-poet Kate Tempest, Jessie Ware and Laura Marling.

Dua Lipa is also among four artists whose first full-length studio albums have been nominated. Grime star Stormzy, singer Rag'N'Bone Man and rapper J Hus join her and Sheeran for the best album prize.

In the solo male category, Sheeran faces former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, Stormzy, London rapper Loyle Carner and Rag'N'Bone Man.

The best British band nominees are Gorillaz, London Grammar, Royal Blood, Wolf Alice and The xx.

In the international categories, Foo Fighters, Haim, The Killers, LCD Soundsystem and Arcade Fire are up for best group.

Taylor Swift, Lorde, Bjork, Pink and Alicia Keys are up for best international female while Childish Gambino, Beck, DJ Khaled, Drake and Kendrick Lamar are up for best international male.