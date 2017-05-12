Ed Sheeran concert tickets sold out in 40 minutes

Friends Ong Sean and John Choo, both 21, were among the first to get their hands on English singer Ed Sheeran's concert tickets at the Singapore Indoor Stadium box office yesterday. The overnight queue was expected. So was the appearance of scalpers reselling tickets at high prices. Fans queued for more than 17 hours to buy tickets to the upcoming concert at the same venue. Tickets to the Nov 11 show were sold out within 40 minutes of going on sale at 10am yesterday. Organiser AEG Presents then announced a second concert on Nov 12. Despite a warning by the organiser on the ticketing website that "unlawful resale" tickets would be seized or cancelled, scalpers were reselling them online at up to 10 times the original price.

SEE LIFE