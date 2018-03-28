Eagles Of Death Metal frontman slammed

LOS ANGELES • Angry folks have shot back at the frontman of an American rock band - whose members survived a 2015 terrorist attack in Paris - after he accused teenagers of skipping classes to take part in the March For Our Lives anti-gun protests.

The events in the United States last Saturday were sparked by last month's killings in a Florida school.

But Eagles Of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes said the Parkland school massacre survivors were capitalising on classmates' deaths to take time off.

The singer, known for his offensive rhetoric since the November 2015 attack in the Bataclan concert hall and other venues, posted five times on gun control and the march on Instagram over the weekend.

Hughes, 45, who was onstage as the Bataclan attack unfolded, accused the Parkland survivors of taking "multiple days off... playing hooky at the expense of 16 of your classmates' blood".

Fourteen of the 17 victims in the school shooting were students while the others were adult members of the staff.

"As the survivor of a mass shooting, I can tell you from first-hand experience that all of you protesting and taking days off from school insult the memory of those who were killed and abuse and insult me and every other lover of liberty by your every action," he ranted.

His comments sparked a backlash on Twitter, where outraged fans called for his music to be boycotted, with one describing him as "a deluded redneck and should not, under any circumstances, be taken seriously".

