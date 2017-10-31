Dressed to thrill?

MIRIAM YEUNG, 43

The Hong Kong actress-singer was one sexy warrior when she dressed up as Wonder Woman with killer platform heels for a Halloween party.

BRUCE WILLIS, 62, AND PRODUCER STEPHEN J. EADS, 59

Action star Willis and his long-time friend and producer Eads showed up at horror movie director M. Night Shyamalan's Halloween party in Philadelphia as the blonde twins from classic horror film The Shining (1980). It is hard to say what is scarier - the sinister girls from the movie or a pair of bearded macho men in lacy babydoll frocks.

GWYNETH PALTROW, 45, AND BRAD FALCHUK, 46

Paltrow should have carried a spoiler-alert sign with her Hollywood costume - essentially her head in a cardboard box, an homage to the twist at the end of her thriller Seven (1995) when her character was revealed to have been beheaded. Her producer-boyfriend Falchuk, who is behind popular shows such as American Crime Story (2016 to 2018) and Glee (2009 to 2015), was dressed as killer John Doe from the same movie.

RYAN SEACREST AND KELLY RIPA

On the hit HBO TV show Game Of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen and Jamie Lannister are rivals. But TV hosts Ripa and Seacrest looked chummy when they dressed up as the two characters for a Halloween special on their talk show, Live With Kelly And Ryan.

NATALIA VODIANOVA, 35

The Russian model's star-studded Halloween charity gala in Manhattan was elaborately decorated by artist Jeff Koons, so how did she dress to stay on theme? As his famous Balloon Venus sculpture, of course.

DEE HSU, 39, AND HER DAUGHTERS ELLY, 11, LILY, 9, AND ALICE, 5



PHOTOS: DEE HSU/FACEBOOK, EMMA HEMING WILLIS/INSTAGRAM, GWYNETH PALTROW/INSTAGRAM, MIRIAM YEUNG/INSTAGRAM, NATALIA VODIANOVA/INSTAGRAM, RYAN SEACREST/INSTAGRAM, SARAH HYLAND/INSTAGRAM



The funny Taiwanese TV host showed up at a Halloween party as beautiful Snow White, but her two elder daughters were in much scarier get-ups: Elly (right) as Annabelle from horror movie The Conjuring (2013) and Lily (second from right) as a crying Coraline from the animated film of the same name. Her youngest daughter stayed cute with cat ears and whiskers drawn on her face.

WELLS ADAMS, 32, AND SARAH HYLAND, 26

Modern Family star Hyland looked adorable as Dustin from hit Netflix TV series Stranger Things, while her rumoured boyfriend Adams - a former Bachelorette contestant - donned a long blonde wig and matched her perfectly as Eleven, another character from the same show.