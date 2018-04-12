Drama of guilt and forgiveness

REVIEW / THRILLER HORROR

A QUIET PLACE (PG13)

90 minutes/Now showing

3.5 stars

The story: Humanity is close to extinction. Highly agile and extremely fast-moving monsters roam Earth, using their acute sense of hearing to hunt and kill anything that makes a sound. Lee (John Krasinski), Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and their children scavenge to survive, living their lives in silence or risk becoming prey.

A horrifying, out-of-the-blue event that happens in the first 10 minutes communicates the notion that in this story, awful things happen with no warning.

That willingness to go for big stakes straight off the starting blocks frees director, co-writer and co-star John Krasinksi from the gimmick blighting the modern monster movie: Kill one character every 15 minutes.

The lingering effect of that opening shock fills every moment that follows with dread. Death is ever present, without the need to show it explicitly.

A cough, a dropped spoon or a squeaky floorboard might create nasty consequences for the couple and their children, among them the hearing-impaired Regan (Millicent Simmonds, who is deaf in real life).

Tucked into that survival story is another drama about family guilt and forgiveness. It is a deliberate irony. In a world where verbal communication might mean death, the family's silence over an unhealed psychological wound might also kill them because humans who do not love one another will not do what is needed to keep one another alive.

Krasinski, best known for his turn as the good-natured Jim on the television series, The Office (2005 to 2013), takes his lessons in writing and directing from director Steven Spielberg - in the best sense of the phrase.

In Spielberg's story universe, the key to survival in a world overrun by bear-sized bugs is for plucky kid heroes to find the love of a mother or father figure. That is how it works in Spielberg's monster-heavy Jurassic Park (1993), for example, and Krasinki makes it work here.

He picks up Spielberg ideas that have become stale and overused, too, such as the over-elaborated explanation on the origin of the monsters, and the lock-and-key precision with which the David-versus-Goliath story beats are mapped out - with the big reconciliation here and the boss battle there.

But when the film works, it works wonderfully. In a world ruled by silence, tiny gestures - a flash of sign language, a single finger held to the lips, a goodbye signalled with the eyes - feel as loud as thunderclaps.