Downton Abbey exhibition to begin in Singapore in June

SINGAPORE - Fancy a walk through Mrs Patmore's kitchen, or a good look at Lady Mary's dresses?

NBCUniversal International Studios and Imagine Exhibitions announced on Thursday (April 27) the launch of Downton Abbey: The Exhibition in Marina Bay Sands on June 17.

The "fully immersive" showcase of the sets and costumes for the hit British period drama will take place in Singapore, then travel to the United States next year, said a press release.

"Seen in over 250 territories, Downton Abbey is a global phenomenon and viewers all around the world continue to ask for more," said Michael Edelstein, President of NBCUniversal International Studios. "Downton Abbey: The Exhibition allows this incredible legacy to live on by offering a multi-million dollar museum quality experience that will delight fans, ultimately extending the connection they have with Downton's compelling characters and storylines. We are excited to expand the brand in a manner that few TV series could ever dream of doing."

The exhibition will feature the sets for the drama about the wealthy Crawley family and their North Yorkshire estate, as well as the costumes worn by actors including Michelle Dockery and Maggie Smith.