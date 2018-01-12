Douglas, Franco deny sexual misbehaviour

Los Angeles • Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas has issued a pre-emptive denial of a sexual misconduct accusation, saying he wanted to get ahead of a potential story being investigated by The Hollywood Reporter and other publications.

In an interview with Deadline.com published on Tuesday, the 73-year-old denied that he had masturbated in front of a female employee about 32 years ago.

The accusation by the unidentified woman has not been published, but he was informed by his attorneys last month that publications were investigating her claim.

Another actor, James Franco, has denied engaging in sexual misconduct after accusations surfaced on Twitter. Three women made comments alleging sexual misbehaviour by him, minutes after he accepted a Best Comedy Actor Golden Globe on Sunday for The Disaster Artist. Some of the tweets were later deleted.

Franco, 39, said: "The things I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice."

He added, without elaborating, that "if I've done something wrong, I will fix it".

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE