Don't criticise my family, Jay Z tells Kanye West

NEW YORK - Jay Z is angry that rapper Kanye West has taken potshots at his family.

At a concert last year, West said: "Beyonce - I was hurt because I heard that you said you wouldn't perform unless you won Video of the Year over me... at the VMAs (Music Video Awards).

"We are all equal. But sometimes we are playing the politics too much and forget who we are, just to win."

He also blasted her husband, music mogul Jay Z: "I know you got killers. Please don't send them at my head. Talk to me like a man."

Speaking with the hosts of a Rap Radar podcast, Jay Z said: "He's talked about me 100 times. But you brought my family into it, now it's a problem with me."

But Jay Z also wants the feud to end.

"He's an honest person, he's open and he'll say things and he's wrong a lot of times and he'll confront it."