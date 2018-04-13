Donnie Yen to star in Mulan reboot

LOS ANGELES • Movie studio Disney has roped in Donnie Yen to ensure that its live-action remake of Mulan will land a knock-out punch at the box office in critical markets, including China, where he is a household name.

The actor, known for his Ip Man movies (2008 to 2015) and who was also cast in the Disney film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), will play Commander Tung, Mulan's mentor and teacher, according to Hollywood Reporter.

The character is a new one created for this adaptation that is slated for a 2020 release.

Chinese actress Liu Yifei was signed on to portray Mulan last November after an extensive worldwide search that evaluated 1,000 hopefuls.

The film will be directed by Niki Caro - the second female director tapped by Disney to helm a film with a budget higher than US$100 million (S$130 million), following A Wrinkle In Time's Ava DuVernay.