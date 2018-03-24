Donnie Yen gives his film an A grade

Published
6 hours ago

HONG KONG • Donnie Yen (above), who plays a teacher in upcoming mixed-martial arts film Big Brother, has given the movie an A grade.

"I'm proud to say it will be refreshing, unique and impactful, particularly tapping the stress and issues of today's teachers and students," he posted on his social media accounts.

Like students cramming for examinations, Yen, 54, will also be stretched. On Tuesday, he posted on Facebook posters for Ip Man 4, Enter The Fat Dragon and Crossfire, in addition to Big Brother.

"I am producing four movies this year and each will be unique and spectacular, two of them releasing this year and two next year. One can do many wonderful things and do them beautifully if they have the right mind and heart," he wrote.

Wilson Yip, who directed the previous three Ip Man movies (2008, 2010, 2015), is also on board to ensure that the franchise does not lose its box-office punch.

Benny Chan, who directed New Police Story (2004) that starred Jackie Chan, will aim for another knockout with Crossfire.

