Dolores O'Riordan's boyfriend says: 'I am lost. I miss her so much.'

NEW YORK - The boyfriend of Cranberries frontman Dolores O'Riordan, who died on Monday, has revealed that he is lost without her.

Ole Koretsky, who was also her bandmate in rock band D.A.R.K, said on the group's website: "My friend, partner and the love of my life is gone.

"Dolores is beautiful. Her art is beautiful. Her family is beautiful. The energy she continues to radiate is undeniable.

"I am lost. I miss her so much. I will continue to stumble around this planet for some time knowing well there's no real place for me here."

O'Riordan was said to be in emotional turmoil before her death, according to celebrity website TMZ, though a producer - whom she was supposed to meet this week - said she had sounded cheerful in a voicemail.

Her body was discovered in a hotel bathroom in London, according to British media, which also indicated that the results of a post-mortem are expected on Thursday or Friday.