DMX turns himself in for tax fraud

NEW YORK • Rapper DMX turned himself in to the authorities over federal charges of tax fraud on Thursday, according to New York prosecutors.

The musician, whose real name is Earl Simmons, allegedly engaged in a multi-year scheme to hide millions of dollars in income from the authorities and owes US$1.7 million (S$2.3 million) in taxes.

Acting Manhattan US Attorney Joon Kim said the performer took in millions from performances, television shows and songs - including the 2003 hit X Gon' Give It To Ya. But he evaded paying taxes by "avoiding personal bank accounts, setting up accounts in others' names and paying personal expenses largely in cash".

"Celebrity rapper or not, all Americans must pay their taxes," Mr Kim added.

Following his arrest the 46-year-old - known for his deep, rough voice and often dark or violent lyrics - was due to appear yesterday in Manhattan federal court.

Charged with 14 counts, he could face more than 40 years in prison.

DMX, who gained fame in the early 1990s, has been arrested in the past for offences including drug possession, reckless driving, animal cruelty and failing to pay child support.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE