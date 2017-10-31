DJ Snake, 88rising round off ZoukOut 2017 line-up

SINGAPORE - ZoukOut's final line-up this year includes French EDM superstar DJ Snake, Asian hip-hop crew 88rising, Belgian techno proponent Amelie Lens and Dutchman MaRLo.

They join the acts previously announced, such as Swedish DJ duo Axwell and Ingrosso, Dutch DJ duo Yellow Claw and fellow Dutchman R3hab, Australian DJ-producer Flume and masked DJ Marshmello.

The dawn-to-dusk dance music festival by homegrown club Zouk - now in its 17th year - is set to return to Sentosa's Siloso beach on Dec 8 and 9.

This year ZoukOut partners with bungy jump attraction AJ Hackett Sentosa, which will have a 50m tall Bungy Jump Tower, Giant Swing, Vertical Skywalk and 40m long Skybridge operating within the festival area.

The food village will return to the festival, with offerings such as ramen from Keisuke Ramen, you tiao (crispy dough fritters) and bak kut teh (pork rib soup) from Old Street BKT and prata from SPIZE.

To allow revellers to have dinner by the beach, the festival is also opening earlier than in previous editions, at 6.30pm.

Tickets - priced from $138 for a regular Day One (Dec 8) advance ticket, to $238 for a Day Two (Dec 9) VIP ticket - are on sale via www.zoukout.com. Two-day passes, bundle tickets and discounted tickets for DBS or POSB Cardmembers are also available.