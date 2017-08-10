DJ seeking money and fame, says Swift's lawyer

DENVER • A DJ accused of groping singer Taylor Swift four years ago testified on Tuesday that he innocently made physical contact, but denied any inappropriate behaviour.

Taking the witness stand on the first day of testimony at the trial of their lawsuits, David Mueller, 55, said her allegations "cost me my career, my passion, my income".

Fired by radio station Kygo, he added that the case he brought against Swift was about more than just the loss of income. "I want to clear my name," he said.

A jury is weighing his false-accusation claim against Swift's complaint alleging assault and battery.

The singer said he slipped his hand under her dress and grabbed her bare buttocks as the two posed during a meet and greet before a June 2013 concert in Denver.

Expected to take the witness stand later in the trial, Swift listened intently to his testimony.

Under questioning from his lawyer, Mueller said he could have made contact with the side of her body or brushed her arm and hand.

His lawyer showed the eight- member jury a picture from the photo shoot and said his client's hand was not under Swift's skirt. "Let's be clear, inappropriate touching is offensive. Falsely accusing is equally offensive and it's equally wrong," he added.

Swift's lawyer later grilled Mueller, noting that the DJ did not sue the radio station over his dismissal.

He said Mueller is targeting the singer for money and fame, telling the jury: "He wants to make the victim pay the price."

