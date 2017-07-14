Disney unveils models of Star Wars lands being developed in two US theme parks

LOS ANGELES (Bloomberg) - Walt Disney gave fans the first three-dimensional look at the new Star Wars lands it is building in Florida and California, including its jagged mountains, metal-domed cantina and forest packed with scheming rebels.

Disney unveiled the models at a preview to D23 Expo, a three-day fan event that begins on Friday in Anaheim, California.

The projects are part of a renewed focus on investment in theme parks.

Last year, the company opened its first resort on the Chinese mainland in Shanghai.

That was followed by an Avatar land in Orlando, Florida and a Guardians Of The Galaxy revamp of its Tower of Terror ride in California.

More investments are planned, including Toy Story lands in Orlando and Shanghai.

The world's largest entertainment company announced the Star Wars plans at the expo two years ago.

They will feature a simulated ride on the Millennium Falcon spaceship and an attraction that puts guests in the middle of a battle between the evil First Order and the Resistance.

They are expected to open in 2019 at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando and the original park, Disneyland, in Anaheim.