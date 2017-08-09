Disney to stop providing new movies to Netflix after 2019

LOS ANGELES (WP) - Walt Disney Company on Tuesday announced a move to bolster its subscription and streaming empire as it plans to end its relationship with Netflix and ramp up its online ESPN offerings.

Disney said no new releases will be available on Netflix after 2019.

Instead, it will launch its own video streaming service that year for consumers to directly access its movies and shows.

To help its cause, Disney announced it was buying a majority ownership in BAMTech, a streaming video company.

Disney said the new ESPN streaming service would offer much of the same content that it offers now through cable television.