Disney reaches record $10.1b at global box office

LOS ANGELES • A huge debut for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has seen Walt Disney Studios become the first distributor in history to hit US$7 billion (S$10.1 billion) in annual global box office receipts, the studio said on Monday.

The US$290-million worldwide opening for the Star Wars spin-off puts Disney's haul for the year at US$2.7 billion in North America, also an industry record, and US$4.3 billion elsewhere.

It is the first year in which all five of Walt Disney Studios' top brands - Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm - have released movies.

"This historic achievement is possible because all of our film studios are bringing their absolute best to the table, telling great stories of all kinds that resonate with audiences across borders, gender and generations," said Mr Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios.

"These films work because each one has not only something for everyone, but also everything for someone. It's our honour to be able to create these experiences for audiences and we're thankful to them for continuing to come out to the theatre with us."

Even before Rogue One came out, hits such as Finding Dory, Captain America: Civil War and Zootopia ensured the studio had beaten last year's US$5.8 billion by the end of October and was comfortably on track to surpass the record of US$6.9 billion set by Universal last year.

Disney has set several records this year, becoming the fastest studio to hit US$2 billion domestically and US$5 billion at the global box office, both in July.

It has not been all plain sailing, as Alice Through The Looking Glass and The BFG were deemed flops.

Coastguard drama The Finest Hours also sank without a trace, with Variety magazine reporting that Disney was expecting losses of about US$75 million from the film.

On the other side of the ledger, the studio had three hits this year that passed the illustrious US$1 billion global mark - Captain America (US$1.2 billion), Finding Dory (US$1.03 billion) and Zootopia (US$1.02 billion).

The Jungle Book made US$967 million, while Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which debuted in December last year, brought in US$737 million of its US$2.1 billion global take this year.

Those five films scored an average 94 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which aggregates the reviews for all releases.

Rogue One, which has yet to open in the vast Chinese market, is expected to do better than all of these films, although much of its global take will come next year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE