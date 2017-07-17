Disney princesses unite at D23 convention

CALIFORNIA (REUTERS) - Disney princesses wearing sweat pants and discussing their flaws in a scene from upcoming animated movie Wreck-It Ralph 2 became the most talked-about moment on Friday (July 14) at Disney's annual D23 convention.

The clip from the film, a sequel to 2012's Wreck-It Ralph about retro arcade video game characters, sees Ralph and the mischievous Vanellope enter the world of Internet. They land in a Disney website that resembles a virtual Disney theme park and Vanellope interrupts a gathering of Disney princesses from the past and present.

Disney's princess tales have been criticised by some for portraying female leads as helpless and in need of rescuing by a man, including films such as Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and Snow White. Films such as Brave and Moana have seen young princesses breaking free of tradition to carve their own fate.

In the scene, the princesses - including Snow White, Jasmine, Tiana, Rapunzel, Elsa and Moana - determine if Vanellope is a princess by asking her if she has been enslaved or if she has daddy issues. When she says no to the latter, the princesses chime "Neither do we!" They then swap their gowns for t-shirts and sweat pants and discuss the challenges of being perfect - Snow White shows off her thick glasses and Princess Jasmine reveals she's allergic to cats despite having a pet tiger.

Wreck-It Ralph 2 was part of a presentation of Disney's upcoming films at D23, a gathering for Disney fans in Southern California.