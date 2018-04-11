Director Toback won't be charged in 5 cases

LOS ANGELES • Prosecutors will not file criminal charges against Oscar-nominated screenwriter and director James Toback in five cases in which he has been accused of sexual abuse because their statutes of limitations have expired.

The office of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey provided Agence France-Presse with evaluations of accusations brought by the five women concerning events from 1978 to 2008.

One of the alleged victims, identified anonymously as Jane Doe 5, accuses the now 73-year-old of having "rubbed his groin on her leg" during an interview in 2008.

But "the victim did not appear for the scheduled interview with our office", Ms Lacey's team added.

Another would-be litigant, Jane Doe 4, said Toback masturbated four times over several hours by rubbing against her leg during a 1993 interview at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

But the "victim reports that the touching was never skin to skin and that she was in fear of the suspect", the prosecutor's report said.

Jane Doe 3 also indicated she "complied out of fear".

She found herself alone with Toback in 2008 when she had been expecting to simply accompany him to a film screening.

He allegedly also rubbed himself against her leg.

Another woman said she had dinner with Toback in 1978. She turned down his request for sex, but added that he later exposed himself to her.

The fifth woman said Toback groped her while trying to get her to have sex with him in 1980.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE