Director Ridley Scott to reshoot scenes involving Kevin Spacey

NEW YORK - Hollywood is intent to cut ties with Kevin Spacey, with director Ridley Scott reshooting the scenes involving the actor in the upcoming thriller All The Money In The World.

Christopher Plummer will now play billionaire J. Paul Getty in the story about the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III.

Plummer was the first pick for the role but studio executives wanted a bigger name to anchor the movie, reported trade publication Hollywood Reporter.

The decision to reshoot is also made easier by the fact that many of Spacey's scenes feature him alone.

The movie, which was yanked from a Los Angeles film festival in the wake of reports of sexual harassment against the House Of Cards star, had been touted as an Oscar contender by the studio.

The producers of House are also reportedly writing Spacey out of the show.