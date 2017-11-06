Dior reveals making of Song Hye Kyo's wedding dress

SOUTH KOREA (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - French luxury brand Christian Dior revealed making-of photos of Descendants Of The Sun star Song Hye Kyo's wedding dress through its official Instagram, on Saturday.

At the wedding, which took place last Tuesday at The Shilla Seoul, the South Korean actress was adorned in a wedding dress made by Christian Dior.

A sketch and final version of the dress was pictured. In another photo, a craftswoman was seen sewing the pattern of the dress.

The brand capped the photos, "The process of making Song Hye-kyo's haute couture wedding dress, which took a long time by a master."

The dress was originally a black velvet piece from the brand's fall and winter collection. The fashion house changed the dress and presented it as a wedding gift for the actress.

At the wedding, groom and fellow Descendants Of The Sun actor Song Joong Ki wore a suit from Dior Homme, the menswear division of Christian Dior.