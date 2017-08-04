Diesel in Miami Vice reboot?

LOS ANGELES • American television network NBC could be "refuelling" with Vin Diesel to pump new life into a reboot of hit police drama Miami Vice.

Insiders said the 50-year-old actor's One Race Television production company is teaming up with Universal Television and Chris Morgan, who wrote six of the Fast And Furious movies starring Diesel.

It is not clear if Diesel will appear in the reboot.

If the project pans out, it will be the latest in a string of television reboots of detective and other procedural properties from the big and small screens, including MacGyver, Hawaii Five-O and Lethal Weapon. Miami Vice, which ran from 1984 to 1989 on NBC, showcased the city's violent side, but with an exotic twist that put the city on the radar of tourists seeking its beaches and nightlife.

Its detectives Sonny Crockett and Rico Tubbs, played by Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas, wore expensive, pastel suits and drove around in Ferraris and speedboats, with Miami a constant backdrop.

A Miami Vice movie, directed by Michael Mann and starring Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell, briefly topped the North American box office in 2006.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE