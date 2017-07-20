Did torture scenes in 1984 cause Jennifer Lawrence to throw up?

NEW YORK - Talk has surfaced that Jennifer Lawrence vomited because she felt overwhelmed by the torture scenes in a Broadway adaptation of George Orwell's 1984.

According to the Page Six portal, the Hunger Games actress bolted from her seat midway through the show and threw up in the lobby.

But W magazine cited her friend as saying that Lawrence had vomited because of a stomach flu.

The play, based on Orwell's dystopian novel, is marked by depictions of violence, strobe lights and loud noises.

In May, Olivia Wilde, who stars in the show, tweeted well wishes after four people fainted during the show.

