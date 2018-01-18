Did CNBlue singer take advantage of celebrity status to enrol in graduate school?

SEOUL (Korea Herald) - CNBlue's frontman Jung Yong Hwa has decided to withdraw from Talk Mon, a TV talk show that features the singer as its host, following controversy over his graduate school admission.

A local media outlet reported on Tuesday (Jan 16) that he was admitted to Kyung Hee University's graduate school programme for applied arts even though he had not turned up for two official interviews.

It was also reported that he was recently probed by the police over suspicions of preferential treatment.

Jung on Wednesday took to Instagram to apologise, saying he will take responsibility for his actions.

Earlier on Wednesday, the FNC agency said it had arranged interviews for Jung, who was unable to attend them because of his schedule.

It also rebutted allegations that he and the agency had taken advantage of his celebrity status in the graduate school admission process.