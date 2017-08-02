Dick Lee in spotlight at premiere of biopic

Above: The cast and crew of Wonder Boy, (from left) Foo Fang Rong, Daniel Yam, Gerald Chew, Constance Song, Michelle Wong, Dick Lee and Benjamin Kheng, at the film's gala premiere last night at Marina Bay Sands' Sands Theatre.ST PHOTOS: DON WONG FOR THE STRAITS TIMES
Actor Edmund Chen taking a selfie with an image of his son Yi Xi in the movie trailer of Wonder Boy.ST PHOTOS: DON WONG FOR THE STRAITS TIMES
jeaniau@sph.com.sg

Home-grown entertainment icon Dick Lee's close friends and collaborators attended the gala premiere of his biopic Wonder Boy, which was held last night at Marina Bay Sands' Sands Theatre.

While Lee, who directed the film with Daniel Yam, was clearly the man of the moment, actor Edmund Chen could not help getting excited that his son Yi Xi has a supporting role in the film as a musician.

In between taking selfies with images of his son on life-size cutout posters and TV screens, the 56-year-old told The Straits Times: "It's a good thing that he is finding a foothold for himself and being known as an individual. It's fun that we are now colleagues. He has all our blessings."

Wonder Boy opens in cinemas tomorrow.

Jean Iau

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 02, 2017, with the headline 'Dick Lee in spotlight at premiere of biopic'. Print Edition | Subscribe
