Dev Patel talks politics and upcoming movie

DUBAI (REUTERS) - Star of the movie Lion, Dev Patel, talked to Reuters this week about his views on politics, typecasting in the film industry and his next film project.

Patel was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor award at this year's Oscars for his role in Lion, the tale of an Indian boy adopted by Australians who sets out to find his long-lost family.

Patel was speaking in Dubai, where he was honoured at the Chivas Icon event for his #Lionheart campaign, which works with underprivileged children in India and beyond.

The actor's next project Hotel Mumbai, based on the Mumbai attacks in 2008, is due to be released this year.