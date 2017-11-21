'Detectives' Kenneth Branagh, Anna Friel nab International Emmys

NEW YORK (AFP) - It was a British acting double at the International Emmy Awards in New York on Monday as Kenneth Branagh and Anna Friel won best actor and best actress for portraying television detectives.

Branagh scooped the prize for his lead role in hit BBC series Wallander, adapted from the bestselling Swedish detective novel series.

Friel won best actress for her lead role in gritty drama Marcella, in which she plays a London police detective on the hunt for a serial killer.

Branagh, 56, is currently in movie theatres starring as another detective - Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot - in a remake of Murder On The Orient Express.

Wallander has contributed to huge global interest in Scandinavian crime and thriller novels. Based on the books by Swedish author Henning Mankell, the prickly character of Kurt Wallander has become a worldwide phenomenon in the wake of the BBC series.

The 2016 ITV series Marcella was such a hit that it was commissioned for a second season, also starring 41-year-old Friel, which is to air in the United States on Netflix after being broadcast in Britain.