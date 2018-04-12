Desperate mum plans murder

REVIEW / DRAMA

TOMORROW IS ANOTHER DAY (M18)

91 minutes/Opens today

3.5 stars

The story: Driving instructor Mr Wong (Ray Lui) and his wife (Teresa Mo) have an autistic son, Kwong (Ling Man Lung). The strain of caring for him takes its toll on their marriage and when Mr Wong strays, Mrs Wong comes up with a desperate plan to kill his mistress (Bonnie Xian).

Tomorrow Is Another Day starts out as a kind of social realist drama. Hong Kong movie Mad World (2016) was about a single father living together with his bipolar son; this film is about the stresses and strains of looking after an autistic child.

Physically, Kwong is a young man, but, mentally, he is like a little boy who has to be constantly watched over. There is a poignant shot of Mr Wong's scarred hands, the result of the scratches he endures when he has to physically restrain Kwong during his fits.

Then the movie takes a strange and dark detour.

Overwhelmed by having to deal with Kwong on her own and taunted by the brazen mistress, Mrs Wong begins to hatch a ploy for murder. To get pointers, she watches classic Hong Kong crime thrillers.

It could have easily gone south, but writer-director Chan Tai Lee keeps things compelling enough for you to want to keep watching. He is best known as the scribe of films such as the Ip Man series of martial arts flicks (2008 to 2015) and makes his directorial debut here.

Much credit is due to the cast as well. Veterans Mo and Lui shine, while stage actor Ling makes an auspicious film debut with a committed performance.

Mo, in particular, makes you root for Mrs Wong even when she tumbles into the rabbit-hole of darkness, by making you feel her pain and frustrations. She might have made her name in comedies such as All's Well, Ends Well and 92 Legendary La Rose Noire (both 1992), but she is also a fine dramatic actor. And Tomorrow Is Another Day is very much her movie as it could well be subtitled The Flowering Of Mrs Wong.

It has been nominated for a clutch of Hong Kong Film Awards, including Best New Director for Chan, Best Actress for Mo as well as Best Actor and Best New Performer for Ling. Mo has already been named Best Actress by the Hong Kong Film Directors' Guild.