Despacito is most streamed song of all time

LOS ANGELES • Catchy summer dance song Despacito has set a record as the most streamed music track of all time, with about 4.6 billion plays across leading platforms, record company Universal Music said on Wednesday.

The song, released in January in Spanish by Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi and rapper Daddy Yankee and then in a remixed version featuring Justin Bieber, has topped charts in 35 countries.

Its 4.6 billion streams surpass the record set by Bieber with his 2015 single Sorry and its remixes and make it the most successful Spanish-language pop song of all time.

"Streaming has opened up the possibility of a song with a different beat, from a different culture and in a different language to become a juggernaut of success around the world," Universal Music Group chief executive Lucian Grainge said.

Despacito has spent 10 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Fonsi, previously little known outside Puerto Rico, said it is "truly an honour" that the song is now the most streamed in history.

