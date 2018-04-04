Desert art in the city

NEW YORK • In the low-lit, second-floor room of Washington's Renwick Gallery, a cluster of three ceiling-height plastic mushrooms glows in a shifting kaleidoscope of neon colours. At each mushrooms' base is a pad that users can press, causing the sculptures to heave, sigh, and expand in and out.

The installation, Shrumen Lumen by the FoldHaus Art Collective, was initially on view under the night sky at Burning Man, a week-long annual festival in the Nevada desert that celebrates the various joys of communal living, 24-hour dance parties, public art, provocative costumes, substance use and a potpourri of spiritualities.

The event, wherein a 70,000-person temporary city is erected in a week and disassembled faster, is so singular that attempts to recreate it at other times of the year have fallen flat.

This is why organisers for the exhibit No Spectators: The Art Of Burning Man, which runs till Jan 21, faced a steep challenge when trying to transfer pieces of art from the desert to a museum context, specifically to the Renwick Gallery branch of the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington.

"We're in an 1860s building in the centre of Washington, D.C., and it transforms these pieces," says Ms Nora Atkinson, the show's curator. "I'm not trying to recreate the desert, but I do want people to really get a sense of what (being there) means because that's what the work was created for."

The art at Burning Man is either commissioned by the festival or donated and, every year, there are contributions from dozens of artists. Much of it is burnt before the end of the week. Over time, much of the art has taken on some unified stylistic and structural components.

First, most of it is big. There have been, for instance, seven-storey-high wood statues of embracing human figures and an 8m-high flame-throwing metal octopus.

Second, the art is almost always lit-up. Much of the action at Burning Man takes place at night and so the lighting also helps people avoid running into sculptures by mistake.

Monumentality is not necessarily a great fit for any interior, anywhere, but Ms Atkinson, who had free rein to select whichever Burning Man art she wanted, cannily decided to include works just big enough to seem huge. "I love that the mushrooms look massive in our galleries, when they'd look tiny on the playa," she says, referring to the dusty stretch on which the festival occurs.

The interactivity of the art also makes it fun. One room, for instance, features a series of steel sculptures by Yelena Filipchuk and Serge Beaulieu, whose artistic practice is issued under the name Hybycozo. The sculptures are lit from the inside with LEDs and can alternately be climbed in or spun to create psychedelic light patterns that splash around the walls.

Most of the art in the Renwick was originally installed at Burning Man, but a few objects, including an 5.5m-tall, stainless steel sculpture of a nude woman dancing (Truth Is Beauty by Marco Cochrane) are variations on larger sculptures that, in many cases, have since been incinerated.

On the upper level of the Renwick stands a colossal wooden temple designed by David Best and the Temple Crew.

"David Best was one of the reasons I wanted to do the show," Atkinson says. "So the temple was really important." The site-specific temple fills three walls of a room that spans the width of the building and features a wildly intricate, chandelier-style centrepiece. Out in the desert, Best annually builds an elaborate temple at which people write remembrances of friends and family members they have lost. At the end of the week, the temple is burnt.

Ms Atkinson says the art on view should be exempt from criticism.

"I can imagine that people will judge this exhibition on the curation, but I don't think that you can judge an artist negatively on work that was created to last for a single week," she says. "The audience these are created for is specifically that audience in the desert."

Most people will not be able to experience the fun of actually attending Burning Man; No Spectators is an excellent next best thing.

