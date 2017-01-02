Descendants stars win big at KBS awards

SEOUL • The Grand Prize at the KBS Drama Awards went to Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo of the megahit Descendants Of The Sun, last Saturday, as foreseen by many.

But Song Joong Ki, who tugged at the heartstrings of many Asian fans with his role as the charismatic yet romantic army captain Yoo Shi Jin, was so overwhelmed by the award he had trouble giving his acceptance speech.

"I received the script while I was still in the army. I give my thanks to those who trusted me fresh out of the army. I started with nothing. Thank you for bringing me here," he said between tears.

"I cried a lot during filming whenever I got stressed, so much so that my nickname was Crybaby. I give all credit and honour for this award to my partner, Hye Kyo, who is a great senior and the most beautiful and lovely partner. Thank you, Hye Kyo."

Song Hye Kyo, who played the warm-hearted doctor Kang Mo Yeon, said: "Although our drama was an immense success, it embarrassed me that I lacked acting skills.

"When I was approached for the role, it concerned me if it was right to take on this work. I thank the people who have trusted me with the role. I was happy during the time we filmed this.

"Most of all, I believe I am able to receive this award thanks to having met the best partner I could hope for, Mr Song Joong Ki. I thank him once again."

The Song-Song couple also took the Asia's Best Couple Award, which was voted on by the public overseas, particularly those in South-east Asia.

The KBS Drama Awards took place at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul.

KBS hit the jackpot in the drama department this year with a string of solid works. Top excellence awards went to Park Bo Gum of Love In The Moonlight, Park Shin Yang of My Lawyer, Mr Joe and Kim Ha Neul of On The Way To The Airport.

Song Joong Ki and Park Bo Gum are two of the hottest actors who gained fame and popularity through their roles last year. In Love In The Moonlight, Park charmed viewers with his portrayal of a crown prince who falls in love with a woman disguised as a eunuch.

South Korea's leading networks, KBS, MBC and SBS, all held events to celebrate their best television dramas over the weekend.

At MBC's ceremony last Friday, the Grand Prize went to Lee Jong Suk of alternate-universe romance W.

At the SBS Awards Festival Drama Awards last Saturday, Han Suk Kyu took home the Grand Prize for his role as a quirky medical genius in the popular drama Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim.

Han addressed the importance of embracing diversity in his acceptance speech.

"A lot of people tell you to become a white canvas when you begin acting. But I began thinking, couldn't someone become a black canvas? Like the background of the stars at night? Those stars could not have shone without the dark background," he said.

"If something makes us uncomfortable because it is different, we should embrace it with understanding."

