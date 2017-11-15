Denzel Washington transforms for 'Roman J. Israel, Esq.'

UNITED STATES - Two-time Oscar winner, Denzel Washington, undergoes a striking transformation for his role as a savant lawyer who calls himself Roman J. Israel, Esq. in the film of the same name.

Director Dan Gilroy admitted that he did not flesh out the character fully in the screenplay but Washington took it upon himself to fully realise the character in the run-up to the production.

In Roman J. Israel, Esq., Washington's character, who has been helping a legal firm with his encyclopaedic knowledge from a back room, emerges into the real world when his partner has a heart attack and is hospitalised.

Under the tutelage of hotshot lawyer George Pierce (Colin Farrell), Roman begins to deal hands-on with criminal cases - specifically those concerning young people of colour being imprisoned without trial.

He also begins helping out at a social activism centre run by Maya Alston (Carmen Ejogo). Roman J. Israel, Esq. goes on release in the US on November 17.