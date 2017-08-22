Denzel Washington to flex stage muscles again in The Iceman Cometh

NEW YORK (NYT) - Denzel Washington will return to Broadway this spring in a revival of Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh.

He will play the lead role of Theodore Hickman, a charming travelling salesman, in this dark and poetic drama that unfolds in a Manhattan saloon.

The play will be directed by George C. Wolfe. Further casting has yet to be announced.

A two-time Oscar winner for his film roles, Washington has become a steady presence on Broadway lately.

He appeared in Fences in 2010, winning a Tony Award, and A Raisin In The Sun in 2014.

Both were box-office successes.

He starred in the film adaptation of Fences last year as well.

With its large cast and forbidding length, Iceman Cometh is a challenge to produce.

The last Broadway revival was in 1999, with Kevin Spacey starring.

Broadway previews will begin on March 22, 2018, and opening night will be on April 26 at the Jacobs Theatre. It will run for 14 weeks.