Demi Lovato causes stir with concert romp

NEW YORK • Pop star Demi Lovato caused a sensation at the end of her North American tour in Newark on Monday when she made out with rising R&B star Kehlani onstage.

As topless male dancers in white caps and trousers pranced around her, former Disney child star Lovato sat on a white bed and sang Lonely. Her opening act, Kehlani, suddenly plopped down behind her and reached over to kiss her on the lips.

With fans cheering, Lovato smiled and hugged Kehlani.

Fan footage of the unexpected romp spread quickly and the concert trended on social media.

For some, what Lovato described on Instagram as an "incredible fun sexy crazy night" raised questions about her sexuality.

The 25-year-old told her 56 million followers: "I like my girls just like I like my honey," in a reference to Honey, a song in which Kehlani touches on bisexuality.

On Instagram, Kehlani said the dancers had encouraged her to go onstage for the kiss, but "anyone would be stupid not to jump at the chance".

Lovato, who dated actor Wilmer Valderrama for six years, performs in Sao Paulo on April 15 on the Latin American leg of her tour.

