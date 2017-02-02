DeGeneres explains Finding Dory to Trump

LOS ANGELES • Talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres took a subtle dig at United States President Donald Trump's immigration ban by explaining the plot of her hit animated movie Finding Dory.

DeGeneres, who voices the forgetful fish Dory on a mission to find her parents in the US, noted that the film was screened at the White House last Saturday, the day after Mr Trump signed an executive order banning refugees and travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the US.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show which aired on Tuesday, she mentioned the protests sparked by the order. She said she did not want to get political, so she talked instead about the plot of the 2016 film.

In it, Dory and her friends arrive in the US, where they find themselves stuck behind a large wall keeping Dory from finding her parents.

"They all have to get over the wall, and you won't believe it, but that wall has almost no effect in keeping them out," DeGeneres said.

Mr Trump has pledged to build a wall on the US border with Mexico to keep out undocumented immigrants.

Dory crosses the border, but is still separated from her family. Luckily for her, DeGeneres said, other animals are willing to help Dory and bring her into their world.

"Animals that don't even need her. Animals that don't have anything in common with her," she added. "They help her, even though they're of completely different colours. Because that's what you do when you see someone in need, you help them.

"So that is what I hope everyone watching Finding Dory has learnt."

