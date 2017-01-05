Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher to be buried side by side tomorrow

LOS ANGELES • A private memorial service will be held for Hollywood mother and daughter Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher today, the American media reported.

The Hollywood Reporter quoted a family source as confirming that the event, limited to family and close friends, would take place at the Beverly Hills compound where the two screen icons were neighbours.

"I'm not sure what they're calling it - a funeral or a wake - but it will be Thursday at the house," the source said. "It will be exactly what they both wanted, to be together."

They will be buried side by side tomorrow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, among numerous stars of Hollywood's golden age, said People magazine.

The family is understood to be discussing a public memorial, although no plans have been announced.

Other stars laid to rest at Forest Lawn include actress Bette Davis, silent film star Buster Keaton, actor Rod Steiger and Reynolds' close friend, pianist Liberace.

Reynolds, 84, died on Wednesday last week, a day after her daughter. She suffered a stroke at the Beverly Hills compound as she was making funeral arrangements for Fisher, 60, who had a heart attack on a transatlantic flight.

Actress Billie Lourd, Fisher's daughter, opened up on Monday about losing her mother and grandmother just a day apart, telling her Instagram followers their prayers and kind words had given her strength "during a time I thought strength could not exist".

"There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me," the 24-year-old wrote.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE