De Rossi points fingers at Seagal

NEW YORK • Former Ally McBeal actress Portia De Rossi has accused actor and producer Steven Seagal of sexually harassing her during an audition in his office for one of his films. The allegations, shared by her on Twitter on Wednesday, follows similar claims of misconduct made against Seagal by actresses Julianna Margulies, Lisa Guerrero and Rae Dawn Chong.

De Rossi wrote: "He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, 'Well, I didn't know if he was your type.'"

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN