DC Comics revives 'yellow peril villain' from 1937

WASHINGTON • When originally offered the chance to write a new, Chinese Superman for DC Comics, writer and MacArthur "genius grant" recipient Gene Yang turned down the opportunity because he felt the series could be a "cultural and political landmine". After changing his mind and becoming the writer of New Super-Man, Yang is now set to re-introduce one of DC Comics' oldest bad guys, who some might say is the embodiment of political incorrectness.

Ching Lung, whose appearance on the cover of the very first issue of Detective Comics back in 1937 predates the first appearance of Superman in 1938, will appear on the final pages of New Super-Man No. 8 (available in print and digitally).

He will go up against Chinese Superman Kong Kenan and the Justice League of China, a group of young teen superheroes that includes the Batman and Wonder Woman of China.

Ching Lung is considered now to be a "yellow peril villain", as he was originally designed to fuel the fears some Americans had of the Chinese in the 1930s. So he may be a surprising choice to bring into a series that has embraced diversity and fit into a market trend of taking famous superhero mantles and placing them on new characters of colour - even if he is coming in as an antagonist.

But Yang, who is Chinese-American, felt the character fits into DC's "rebirth" era, which has re-energised DC's fanbase by going back to the characters' basics, after the polarising New 52 era of constant reinvention.



Ching Lung, seen here in issue No. 8 of New Super-Man, first appeared in the first issue of Detective Comics in 1937. PHOTO: DC ENTERTAINMENT



"If rebirth is about reclaiming a lot of DC's past, we also have to examine some of the ugly stuff too. So that's what we're hoping to do."

The design of Ching Lung in New Super-Man almost mirrors his original 1930s design, which may seem offensive to modern eyes (and is very different from the typical style of New Super-Man artist Billy Tan). That is intentional.

"I thought if we redesign Ching Lung, we will actually be introducing a new form of yellow peril. And that is definitely something that I was not interested in doing," Yang said.

"The purpose is not necessarily to kick up old stereotypes as it is to comment on them. My hope is at the end of all of the storyline, the entire long arc that deals with Ching Lung, a reader will be able to see it as both a comment on the past and evidence of how far we've come."

WASHINGTON POST