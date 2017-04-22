Dazzling icon

Elizabeth Taylor literally lit up another icon - the Empire State Building in New York - when the skyscraper was used on Wednesday night to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Harper's Bazaar magazine. The image of the actress, who died at age 79 in 2
PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY
Published
55 min ago

Elizabeth Taylor literally lit up another icon - the Empire State Building in New York - when the skyscraper was used on Wednesday night to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Harper's Bazaar magazine. The image of the actress, who died at age 79 in 2011, was projected onto the building along with those of other stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon. These photos had been used on the cover of the magazine over the years. The projection was streamed live online and spanned 31/2 hours.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 22, 2017, with the headline 'Dazzling icon'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Marketing 2030: Automation and augmentation the new reality
Working for the money? Not for this accountant turned florist
Prevention is better than cure, as healthcare costs keep rising
Steinway Spirio brings new music lecture series to life

Shopping