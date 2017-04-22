Dazzling icon

Elizabeth Taylor literally lit up another icon - the Empire State Building in New York - when the skyscraper was used on Wednesday night to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Harper's Bazaar magazine. The image of the actress, who died at age 79 in 2011, was projected onto the building along with those of other stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon. These photos had been used on the cover of the magazine over the years. The projection was streamed live online and spanned 31/2 hours.