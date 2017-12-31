David Bowie's son Duncan Jones launches book club via Twitter in memory of father

The late, great David Bowie's son Duncan Zowie Jones has launched a book club in honour of his literature-loving multi-faceted musician dad.

In a bit of an ironic twist, the club was launched on Twitter, the social media platform whose 140-character limit was the epitome of the short-attention-spanned digital age.

Jones, 46, said in a tweet on Dec 27 that his dad was "a beast of a reader".

"One of his true loves was Peter Ackroyd's sojourns into the history of Britain and its cities," he wrote under his Twitter handle @ManMadeMoon. "I've been feeling a building sense of duty to go on the same literary marathon in tribute to dad."

He followed this up with another tweet under an hour later, inviting book lovers to join him.

"Anyone who wants to join, we are reading Peter Ackyrod's Hawksmoor as an amuse cerveau before we get into the heavy stuff. You have until Feb 1."

Jones, a director and screenwriter, is the only child of Bowie and his first wife American model-actress Angela Bowie.

A photo of the Source Code (2011) director and his dad when they were younger was posted on the late David Bowie's still-active Instagram account on Friday (Dec 29).

"In case you've not already seen it on Twitter, Duncan Jones has now kicked off what we're calling the Bowie Book Club," said the caption.

The post included a link to a 2013 list of Bowie's top 100 books, the top 10 of which are: Interviews With Francis Bacon by David Sylvester, Billy Liar by Keith Waterhouse, Room At The Top by John Braine, On Having No Head by Douglass Harding, Kafka Was The Rage by Anatole Broyard, A Clockwork Orange by Anthony Burgess, City Of Night by John Rechy, The Brief Wondrous Life Of Oscar Wao by Junot Diaz, Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert, and The Iliad by Homer.

Bowie, one of pop culture's most influential figures whose career took him from glam rock to science fiction movies to jazz, died at the age of 69 on Jan 10 last year after an 18-month battle with cancer.

He left behind his wife Iman, 62, his son Jones and 17-year-old daughter with Iman Alexandria Zahra Jones.