David Bowie photos for New York subway

NEW YORK • Waiting for a train just got less monotonous at the Broadway-Lafayette station in New York.

Concert photos of David Bowie figure on the walls and his giant likeness appears in black-and-white at the track entrance of the station, a short walk from where the London-born rocker lived in his final years.

The art installation is sponsored by music streaming company Spotify and will be in place until May 13 as a tie-in with the exhibition David Bowie Is at the Brooklyn Museum.

The exhibition, which opened at the Victoria And Albert Museum in London, has travelled across a dozen cities, with New York scheduled to be its final stop.

Bowie's death in 2016 from cancer stunned the music world. He lived more than 20 years in New York, which he first visited to seek out his hero Andy Warhol and later to soak up American soul music and star on Broadway.

The subway station put up a guide, dubbed Bowie's Neighbourhood Map, that shows sites associated with the singer. It does not, however, mark his SoHo apartment which he bequeathed to his widow, supermodel Iman.

Bowie, who was already famous when he moved to New York in the 1990s, turned out to be a surprisingly frequent commuter on the subway.

Writer William Boyd, writing in The Guardian after his death, said the rocker told him he would carry a Greek newspaper which he pretended to read when passengers started to recognise him.

