Daughter No. 2 for Channel 8 actor Shaun Chen

SINGAPORE - Mediacorp actor Shaun Chen welcomed the birth of his second daughter this morning (July 25) in Alor Setar. A photo of him beaming with his wife, Celine, a former beautician who is in her 20s, and their baby was posted on Instagram by @the_celebrityagency. At birth, she weighed 3.65kg and measured 54cm in length.

He had rushed back to Malaysia last night (July 24) and was happy to make it in time for the birth. As this is his second child, he was definitely "more composed" and the most important thing is that both mother and child are healthy.

Asked how he feels about being outnumbered by women in the family and he tells The Straits Times over the telephone: "Guess I'll be bullied next time. But really, it's a blessing."

Chen, 38, got married in 2015 and his first child, Nellie, was born later that year.

He was recently seen in the Channel 8 drama The Lead playing a television actor.