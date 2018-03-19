Daryl Hannah blames Harvey Weinstein for bad-mouthing her

DALLAS (Reuters) - Film star Daryl Hannah returned to the red carpet with her debut as a feature film director and said the odds are stacked against women in the industry.

Her playful fantasy western shot on a shoe-string budget called Paradox stars music greats Neil Young and Willie Nelson. It streams on Netflix this month.

Hannah, 57, whose career includes memorable roles in 1984's Splash and the Kill Bill films in 2003 and 2004, welcomed moves in Hollywood to address sexual harassment and expand the influence of women in the industry.

She made news last year when she spoke out in a New Yorker magazine story along with several other female actors who accused producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.

Women wanting to make films have a tough time finding financing, Hannah said, and when a female-driven movie does well, it is seen as a one-off.

But the tide may be turning.

"It is a patriarchal system that is beginning to feel a little bit that its foundation is being chipped away," she said. "After Kill Bill, I never got another movie meeting. Not even a meeting or an offer," Hannah added.

"Some of that had to do with Harvey and his bad mouthing."