Daniel Radcliffe returns to London stage

LONDON (REUTERS) - Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe is returning to the London stage in a 50th anniversary celebratory production of Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead.

Taking inspiration from "Hamlet", the play is described as a mind-bending situation comedy in which two minor characters, Rosencrantz, played by Radcliffe, and Guildenstern, played by Joshua McGuire, stumble their way in and out of the action of Shakespeare's iconic drama, all while having an identity crisis.

Radcliffe said he hoped audiences would find the show "very, very funny".

Besides an array of film and television roles, Radcliffe has tread the boards on both sides of the Atlantic.

The British star famously appeared nude in the West End and Broadway productions of Equus, sang and danced in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and played a bullied Irish cripple in The Cripple of Inishmaan.

But despite that experience, 27-year-old Radcliffe told Reuters he still gets "a bit twitchy and nervous" before each performance. Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead opens at the Old Vic on Feb 25 and runs until April 29.