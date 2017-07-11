Daniel Craig reportedly playing 007 again in new movie

LONDON - Has Daniel Craig renewed his licence to kill?

According to The Independent, James Bond franchise producer Barbara Broccoli has "secured" the 49-year-old to play the secret agent again.

This despite the actor previously saying that he was done with portraying 007 after shooting the 2015 Bond film Spectre.

Speaking to Time Out London that year, he said: "I'd rather break this glass and slash my wrists. All I want to do is move on."

There were rumours last year that he had been offered US$150 million (S$207 million) by the producers to protect the lucrative franchise.

Broccoli is also reportedly trying to get Adele, who sang the theme song in Skyfall (2012) to come on board the new movie.

There is no word yet on who would get the nod to direct the 25th film in the franchise.

But Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan has admitted to his interest.

"I'm tempted to do a Bond movie, definitely," he was cited by Playboy magazine as saying. "I've spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson over the years.

"I deeply love the character and I'm always excited to see what they do with it."