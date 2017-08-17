Daniel Craig: I'll be James Bond again

LOS ANGELES • Daniel Craig has officially renewed his licence to kill as agent 007.

Rumours have swirled of late that he could be returning to the role despite his previous comments that he would rather slit his wrists than play James Bond again.

On Tuesday's Late Show, he confirmed personally for the first time that he will be back for his fifth turn in the lucrative James Bond franchise.

"Yes," he replied, when show host Stephen Colbert posed the question. "We've been discussing it, we've just been trying to figure things out."

That will come as a relief for 007 fans because Craig was still in denial mode just earlier that day.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, he said on a morning radio show: "I'd hate to burst the bubble, but no decision has been made... I'm not, like, holding out for more money."

But the actor is also shooting down any optimism that he would always renew this licence. Saying that the new Bond 25 movie will be his last outing, he said: "I just want to go out on a high note and I can't wait."