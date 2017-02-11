Damon thrilled about Clooney twins

LOS ANGELES • Actor Matt Damon said on Thursday that he was so thrilled that his pal George Clooney and wife Amal are expecting twins that he "almost started crying" when he found out about it last autumn.

He told Entertainment Tonight Canada that Clooney, 55, told him the news while they were filming a movie.

"(Clooney) pulled me aside on set and, I mean, I almost started crying. I was so happy for him," said Damon, who was Clooney's co-star in movies such as the Ocean's heist film series.

"And I was like, 'How far along is she?' And he goes, 'Eight weeks.'"

"I'm like, 'Are you out of your mind? Don't tell anybody else, don't tell anybody else, I mean, don't you know the 12-week rule?' Of course he doesn't," Damon, father of four, said, laughing.

"Then four weeks later, 'I'm like, 'We're good right, we're good,' so I'm thrilled for him."

The pregnancy is the first for the Clooneys, who wed in 2014.

Damon's comments came hours after TV host Julie Chen confirmed the pregnancy news on The Talk show, without naming a source. She said the twins are due in June.

Damon, 46, praised human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, 39, calling her "a remarkable woman" and saying George Clooney had "hit the jackpot".

He said the couple were "going to be awesome parents, those kids are lucky".

