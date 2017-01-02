Cumberbatch and Holmes a match made in history

Published
5 hours ago

NEW YORK • Why does actor Benedict Cumberbatch cut such a dash as British literary detective Sherlock Holmes?

That's elementary, according to genealogy website Ancestry.com. Cumberbatch is distantly related to author Arthur Conan Doyle, who created the brilliant but quirky sleuth some 130 years ago, the website said yesterday.

Cumberbatch, 40, star of the Emmy-winning BBC television series Sherlock, is a 16th cousin, twice removed, of Conan Doyle.

The two are related through 14th- century English nobleman John of Gaunt who, according to records, was Cumberbatch's 17th great- grandfather and Conan Doyle's 15th great-grandfather, Ancestry researchers said.

John of Gaunt, born about 1340, was a son of England's King Edward III, meaning that Cumberbatch and Conan Doyle also have a distant royal connection.

"How rare that an actor in a major series has the chance to play a character created by a relative, especially one as iconic as Sherlock Holmes," said Ms Jennifer Utley, a family historian at Ancestry.

Sherlock, a modern twist on the life and investigations of the 19th- century London detective, first aired in 2010 and returns for its fourth series on Sunday on both American and British TV.

REUTERS

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 02, 2017, with the headline 'Cumberbatch and Holmes a match made in history'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Gather your loved ones for Christmas Wonderland 2016
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping